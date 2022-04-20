E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus concerns

San Francisco: Electronic Entertainment Expo, commonly known as E3 the world''s largest gaming conference has been cancelled for this year due to international concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 9 and 11.

This year, E3 2020 was expected to feature crucial announcements from the two upcoming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry - our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners - we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020," the company said in a statement on.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it''s the right decision based on the information we have today," the company added.

With the latest development, E3 joins a growing list of companies who have been cancelling or moving their events online.

Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020 and Facebook''s F8 as well as Microsoft''s MVP Summit have also been called off.

