E Vidhan Sabha To Be Set Up In Gairsain: U'khand CM

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Gairsain would be the Summer capital of Uttarakhand, which would have E Vidhan Sabha. Work is being done for the rejuvenation of the nullahs, and water bodies. The CM also launched the Environment report Book of Uttarakhand state.

The CM informed that Uttarakhand would set up E Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain. The Uttarakhand government has started the E Cabinet and the offices are also being turned into E Offices. Till now 17 E offices have been established in the state. He instructed the officials to carry out comprehensive tree plantation during the festival of Harela. He asked the DMs to work for the rejuvenation of the rivers and streams. The government has set the target for rejuvenation of the Rispana and Kosi rivers.