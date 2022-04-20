E-tailers begin 2nd festive sale round after 7-day fiesta

New Delhi: After registering record sales in the seven-day period to kick off the festive season after pandemic-induced lockdowns, ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart have announced the second round of online sales to keep up the momentum.

Amazon on Saturday announced ï¿½Happiness Upgrade Days' where customers will get special offers on a wide range of products across categories from top brands till October 28.

The e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 per cent off on latest smartphones from top brands, 65 per cent off on large appliances and TVs and Up to 80 per cent off on Amazon fashion and home and kitchen products.

The sale brings over 6,000 deals on consumer electronics and accessories, up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 75 per cent off on headphones and up to 60 per cent off on camera devices, the company said in a statement.

"The customers can save big with a 10 per cent instant bank discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions.

They can get 5 per cent instant discount plus up to 5 per cent reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Flipkart has also started Dussehra sale from October 22 till October 28 and after that, the ecommerce platform will begin the ï¿½Big Diwali Sale'.

According to industry reports, the seven-day sales likely witnessed over $4.8 billion (nearly Rs 35,273 crore) in sales.

According to Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer, $3.1 billion (about Rs 22,000 crore) of goods were sold online from brands and sellers in the first four-and-a-half days of the online sales event that started from October 15.

Online retailers are expected to generate approximately $6.5 billion (Rs 47,751 crore) in sales during the festive month (October 15-November 15), with around 5.5-6 crore online buyers participating, according to a Forrester report.

—IANS