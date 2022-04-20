E-Scooters Catalyzing India’s Transition To Environment-Friendly Commute

The Indian electric scooter market has been on a constant growth trajectory since 2014 especially with an encouraging sales figure of 152,000 electric scooters and motorcycles by the end of 2019. As per industry standards, this was a 20.6% rise since 2014 year on year. According to a recent report by Mckinsey, the Indian electric two-wheeler market is expected to touch 5 million by 2025 and subsequently 9 million by 2030, acquiring 25-30% of the total two-wheeler market share. India is the home to 14 out of 20 most polluting cities in the world and accounts for 6% of the Global fuel-based carbon emissions as per WHO. Besides environmental factors, exorbitant fuel prices, which are not expected to come down any sooner, it is the best time for India to switch to electric two-wheelers as the first step towards an environment-friendly, cost-effective and safe riding solution. This was stated by Mr Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, Wroley E-Scooters, while addressing a seminar on Electronic Vehicles. He said “Even though the Government has been making an effort to boost the sale of EVs through tax exemptions, purchase rebates, and financial incentives for the consumer, a lot still needs to be done at the infrastructural and implementation stages for instance setting up of charging stations or charging points in the heavily congested metro cities, circulating awareness on the benefits and advantages of electric vehicles and imparting information on charging the device.” He said Wroley E-Scooters is an emerging name on the horizon of the Indian E-Scooter industry. The company intends to launch its E-Scooters in the market in April 2022. The company will be introducing its electric Scooters in three models viz. Platina, Posh, and Mars. All three models cover an impressive 75 - 90 km on a single charge which comes to a bare minimum of 0.10 to 0.15 paise per km. —KA