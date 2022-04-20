E-Office System Implement In All Government Departments In UP

Lucknow: The e-office system, aimed at enhancing movement of files, was implemented in all the state government departments on Monday, an official said.

The new system, which was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 27 last year, was implemented in 20 departments at the state secretariat in the first phase. In the second phase now, more than 70 other departmental offices have also been linked to the system, which will ensure that the files are not inordinately delayed and that the digitization expedites the process of decision making, an official told IANS. Delays in files has often been blamed for the graft in government departments.

Under the e-office arrangements, all the new files will be routed through the new system while the old files and records will be first digitized and then routed on the e-office system. The official also said that the state government planned to implement the e-office system in all district and divisional headquarters by August this year. "The system will ensure timely movement of files, cut on corruption as the Chief Minister's Office is going to monitor this whole thing online," the official said.