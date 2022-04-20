e-Manchtantra Won By Pharmaceutical Sciences At Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): E Manchtantra2020 an annual inter-departmental cultural competition organised virtually by Shoolini University concluded yesterday. The overall trophy was grabbed by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and runner-up trophy was won by the faculty of the Biotechnology Department.

Vice chancellor Shoolini University Prof PK Khosla awarded trophies to the winning departments and congratulated everyone for their best efforts. He also appreciated the efforts of all the faculty and students who participated enthusiastically in this prevailing situation of a pandemic.

e-Manchtantra the inter-department competition, one of the most awaited events of Shoolini University is celebrated every year with full enthusiasm and excitement. Despite the current scenario of Pandemic, it was celebrated virtually this year. There were several cultural events organised in Manchtantra.

Faculty of Biotechnology was the winner for marketing and the runner-ups were core engineering and FMSLA. For the Flashmob the winners were pharmaceutical and core engineering was the runner up.

The pharmaceutical department won the Antakshari and the runner up were Biotechnology.

Poster making competition was clutched by Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals were the runner up.

The Biotechnology team won anchoring followed by the runner up pharmaceutical department. Theme based fashion show was won by the Department of science and runner up were the Department of Pharmacy.

Solo singing was grabbed by the Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts (FMSLA) runner up position was won by Bio-Engineering.

Mettle singing was won by Biotechnology and BioEngineering were the runner up. Basic science grabbed the solo semi-classical dance and the runner up position was won by Biotechnology.

Duet Bollywood dance was won by Biotechnology and the runner-up were FMSLA. Basic Science won the winner for a solo duet and standup comedy and the runner up was Pharmaceutical Department. The winner of the faculty group dance was Engineering and the runner up was Pharmacy Department.

the winner for faculty participation is won by Biotechnology and the runner-up was FMSLA.

Shekhar Rawat alumni of Shoolini University and a well-known Bollywood singer also wowed everyone with his performance on E Manchtantra. The honor ship awards were given to Dean Students Welfare Mrs. Poonam Nanda, Miss Pooja Verma, Mr. Shard, Mr. Vikas Kumar, Mr. Vikrant, Miss Nancy Chandel, and Mr. Chaitanya Moudgil.