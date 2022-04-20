E-commerce portal of MSME to enable all businesses to enhance global reach

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Small Industries Corporation, a PSU under the Ministry of MSME has a B2B MSME Global Mart Portal and efforts have been made to further strengthen activities under it. The salient features of the portal include online registration, web store management, multiple payment options, customer support through Call Centre and enhanced security features.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has ekhadiindia.com for B2C outreach, which enables all businesses to have a global reach with Interactivity, Immediacy and Ease of Adaptation.

The revenue generation from the portal depends on membership of the portal.

This information was given by Minister for Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Narayan Rane in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.