E-Cell@IITH to organize 'E-Summit 2021—A Pragmatic Advent' on Jan 22–24

It is one of the biggest entrepreneurship conclaves in India, aims to inspire and educate students inclined towards entrepreneurship

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad E-Cell are organizing 'E-Summit 2021 – A Pragmatic Advent' on 22nd-24th January 2020. One of the biggest Entrepreneurship Conclaves in India, E-Summit 2021 aims to inspire and educate students, Corporate inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage early entrepreneurs to take and manage bigger risks.

The event is also intended at providing more insights of the business world to attendees from industry experts. It will be centered on the theme 'A Pragmatic Advent'. A series of talks and panel discussions have been scheduled to delve deeper into the idea of innovation itself, and what a startup needs to flourish in the market.

The E-Cell have initiated an outreach that covered more than 1,00,000 people. Over 100+ startups are expected to participate in this event.

Highlighting the unique aspects of 'E-Summit 2021,' Mr. Vaibhav Kumar, Head – E-Cell, IIT Hyderabad, said "E-Summit 2021" will witness a completely new perspective of ideas and solutions. This year was full of unprecedented events, and the global pandemic has affected every domain of work alike. It would be really interesting to know how different industries came out to cope up with such a scenario, what sorts of new opportunities have opened up, and what should be the plan for the coming years to achieve "A Pragmatic Advent"".

As part of this summit, a 'Campus Ambassador Programme' will be launched, providing students with an opportunity to be more closely associated with the event than just another participant. A Campus Ambassador will be the first contact between E-Summit and his/her college. One reason to consider becoming a campus ambassador is that of the experience it offers. In this role, students will have the opportunity to build their skills, get internship opportunities, an official certificate, win exciting gifts and event passes, the chance to organize events and a chance to interact with the speakers and entrepreneurs.