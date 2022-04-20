E-Book on Teenagers' Lockdown Experiences Across the Globe, Released

Chandigarh (The Hawk):The book titled 'Globe Trotting in Confinement' is a unique venture in itself because it is a collaboration of 17 teenagers from all over the globe including India, New Zealand, Ghana, Canada and Spain, wherein they have shared their experiences during this pandemic. The book is the maiden publication of a recently launched website namely 'Teen Tidings' (teentidings.com).

This E-Book is conceived and edited by the founder and administrator of Teen Tidings, Lukshita Nayyar, a 10th class student of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh. The book was released by Dr Neeza Singh, librarian of T.S Central State library, Chandigarh through an online platform today. Teen Tidings provides not only an online platform to budding writers to express their views and access to rich original literary content but also gives important insights into the nuances of effective reading, writing and public speaking skills. Within a short span of time after its launch, Teen Tidings got recognized at international level as one of the globally-recognised South Africa based organisation namely 'Future Females' promoting female entrepreneurs, approached Teen Tidings for its content sharing.

The book includes articles of teenagers with contrasting personalities, reflecting their positive experiences of the lockdown. In a nutshell, this venture of Teen Tidings proved to be a string which binds teenagers from all over the world through words in this prevailing pandemic. During the online event, the eminent teachers of Carmel Convent school also participated as guests of honour along with the contributors. The dignitaries complimented and congratulated Lukshita and Teen Tidings family for this achievement.

Some contributing writers included Deeksha Nayyar, Harkriti Singh, Nidhi Sharma and Mehak Gawri who shared their experiences about the book and expressed their happiness for such an opportunity







