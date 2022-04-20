E-Bidding For Auction Held In Different Districts

Dehradun: An e-bidding was done for allotment of mining lots for sub-minerals in the hilly region of Uttarakhand. In the first e-bidding shift, Rs 40,74,140/- was received against reserved bidding amount of Rs 6,79,140 for 0.840 hectare which is six per cent more than proposed bidding amount in Satpuli in Pauri Garhwal. On the other hand, Rs 4,15,800 was received against reserved bidding amount of Rs 3,85,000 for 0.401 hectare land, which is 1.08 per cent more than proposed bidding amount in Tehsil Badkot, Uttarkashi. The bidding amount rose upto Rs 52,83,231, for 1.169 hectare land, which is 11.91 per cent more than reserve bidding amount of Rs 4,43,520 in village Ghingriani in Tehsil Pithoragarh, district Pithoragarh.

In second shift, Rs 30,01,125 was received, which is 9.62 per cent more than reserved bidding amount of Rs 3,11,850 for 0.72 hectare in village Dhigara in Pithoragarh district. On the other hand, Rs 6,13,159 was received, which is 1.18 percent more than reserved bidding amount of Rs 5,17,440 for 0.640 hectare land in village Chotta in Pauri Garhwal district. A sum of Rs 36,57,654 was received so far against reserved bidding of Rs 2,77,200 for 0.40 hectare land in village Astal in Uttarkashi district, and the bidding was still going on by the time of filing the news.