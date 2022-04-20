E-Auctioning Of Mining Lots Continue With Enthusiasm

Dehradun: The process of e-auctioning for the sub mining lots for the river beds is going on from January, under the aegis of Mining department in the state. The E-auctioning of two sub-mining lots of Uttarkashi were completed on Wednesday.

At gram Sunara, tehsil Barkot, Uttarkashi district Rs 23,50,221 were received against the base price of Rs 1,15,500 for area of 1.00 hectare which is 20.35 times more than the base price. At village Singoti, tehsil Dunda ,Uttarkashi, a sum of Rs 65,21,128 was received for 0,637 hectare area of sub mining lot against a base price of Rs 2,94,385 which is 22.15 times more. Apart from this e-auctioning for 1.00 hectare of area in the village Purana Sringar in district Pauri and 0.401 hectare area in Chopra, Pithorgarh was stopped before reaching the last stage due to some technical faults which was restarted on Wednesday from the same position. The list was made available to auctioneers earlier. At 1.00 hectare area of Purana Srinagar in district Pauri, a sum of Rs 1,40,01,588 was received during e-auctioning against the base price of Rs 8,08,500 which is 17.32 times more. For village Chopda in district Pithoragarh with area of 0.401 hectare, the base price was Rs 46,200 and the revenue received was Rs 4,62, 231 which is ten times more. Director Mining Vinay Shankar Pandey said that immense excitement was being witnessed among the auctioneers for the mining sub lots in hilly districts and the online E-auctioning was going on peacefully where every auctioneers was satisfied with the process