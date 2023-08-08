E-Attendance In Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

New Delhi (The Hawk): To ensure more transparency in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) in the States/UTs, capturing of attendance with geo-tagged, two time-stamped photographs of the workers in a day through National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App for all the works (except individual beneficiary works) has been made mandatory from 1st January, 2023.

This increases citizen oversight of the Scheme besides enabling faster processing of payments. Worksite supervisors are responsible for capturing attendance along with geo-tagged photographs of the workers through the NMMS App.

The technical issues being faced in NMMS App are taken up with National Informatics Centre (NIC), Rural Development on a real-time basis. The new provisions/ suggestions requested by the States/UTs are being incorporated.

NMMS app has been modified to capture the second photograph just after 4 hours of uploading the attendance and first photograph. The morning attendance along with the first photograph and second photograph can be captured in offline mode and to be uploaded once the device comes into a network. In case of exceptional circumstances due to which attendance could not be uploaded, the District Programme Coordinator (DPC) has been authorized to upload the manual attendance. Ministry has also arranged hand-holding workshops at regular intervals to support the States/UTs. Training has been provided by the Ministry whenever required by the States/UTs to keep updated with the usage of the NMMS app. This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.