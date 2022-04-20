Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum now has 2 hour run time

New Delhi: Global technology company Dyson on Saturday announced that its latest V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner now comes with a run time of 120 minutes to capture hidden dust, owing to a new click-in battery system.

The company also announced exchange offer on Dyson V11 for users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.Two click-in battery packs extend the machine's run time to 120 minutes, with fade free cleaning.



Three microprocessors on board the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum monitor performance up to 8,000 times a second, the company said in a statement.

"Ten years ago, Dyson disrupted the home cleaning category with our cord-free format. The launch of the Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum disrupted the category once more, introducing DLS technology that made vacuuming intelligent for the first time. But our engineers are never satisfied," said John Churchill, VP of Floorcare at Dyson.

"With the new Dyson vacuum cleaner, owners can now use the power, intelligence and versatility of our proprietary vacuum technology for up to two hours, enabling high-powered cleaning for longer," he added.

The company said that the Rs 52,900 Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (nickel/blue) with swappable battery is now available for a discounted price of Rs 44,910 in select cities.

"Vacuum cleaner owners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and/or Chennai, can avail exchange value of Rs 500, and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,500. Dyson owners will get a free floor dok worth Rs 9,900 for a limited period," the company said.

The Dyson V11 and its attachments are engineered to reach all surfaces and deep clean even the hidden dust across surfaces like mattress, sofa, carpet, cars in addition to hard floors.

The vacuum's fully sealed filtration system captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns expelling cleaner air, the company said.

--IANS