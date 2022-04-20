Dynasty Doesn't Always Guarantee A Win In UP

Lucknow: For candidates with a political pedigree, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were a mixed bag, with only five out of the eight winning.

Seven who contested have direct ties with the outgoing Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, or those who had occupied the post before him.

From the BJP, Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantonment, Sandeep Kumar Singh from Atrauli, Pankaj Singh from Noida, Siddhartha Nath Singh from Allahabad West and Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar won.

Shivpal's success

From the Samajwadi Party, only Shivpal Yadav, Mr. Akhilesh's uncle and brother of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh, won, retaining his long-time seat of Jaswantnagar.

Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mr. Mulayam Singh, was defeated in Lucknow Cantonment, and Anurag Yadav, his nephew, in Sarojini Nagar on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the great grandson of former Chief Minister Kamlapati Tripathi, contested on the Congress ticket from Mariharan. He lost to Rama Shankar Singh of the BJP.

Ms. Joshi, daughter of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart H.N. Bahuguna, defeated Ms. Aparna, who made her electoral debut.

A former U.P. Congress chief, Ms. Joshi contested on the BJP ticket.

In Atrauli, the bastion of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, his grandson Sandeep Kumar Singh defeated Viresh Yadav of the SP.

Noida fight

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister and former Chief Minister Rajnath Singh, defeated Sunil Choudhary of the SP by a huge margin of 1,04,016 votes in Noida. Siddhartha Nath Singh, senior BJP leader and grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, defeated Pooja Pal, a sitting MLA of the BSP.

The Jaswantnagar seat of Mr. Shivpal is synonymous with Mr. Mulayam Singh, SP founder, who won the seat for the first time in 1967. Winning it eight times and losing twice, Mr. Mulayam Singh later vacated it for Mr. Shivpal, who has won the seat continuously since 1996. Ms. Swati Singh defeated Mr. Anurag by a margin of 34,179 votes.