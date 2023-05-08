Dynastic Parties With Casteist Mindset Ruined UP: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday 'dynastic parties with casteist mindset' for ruining the state by doing appeasement politics.

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, CM Yogi said that the double engine government has made the best use of locks of Aligarh, by putting it on riots ridding Uttar Pradesh of riots completely, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

"UP was known for its Tala, Taleem and Tehzeeb (locks, education and manners), but these dynasts with casteist thinking shut down lock manufacturing units. They had nothing to do with Taleem and Tehzeeb. They gave guns to the youth while we are giving two crore tablets to them.", he added.

Voting is to be held on May 11 in the second phase of the municipal elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a marathon campaign in Aligarh, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Bareilly on Sunday for the second round of municipal elections to be held on May 11, seeking votes for BJP candidates.

According to CM Yogi, Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was at the forefront of the country's independence, had given land to the Aligarh Muslim University, but not even a plaque exists in his name at the university. He added that the double-engine government started building a state university in his name on people's demand after the land became available. Hitting out at the opposition parties' governments in the past, he said that they divided society on the basis of appeasement and created a gulf among people. As a result, fear gripped people ahead of festivals. Curfew used to stay for long periods. Traders' business stopped.

"Traders lived in terror. Terror came first before festivals, curfew used to stay for long periods. Traders' business stopped", said CM.

Addressing a rally in Badaun, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strong law and order is the new identity of Uttar Pradesh. Six years ago, dynastic parties used to give pistols to the youth while the double engine government is giving them tablets, he remarked.

"Youth is becoming self-reliant as we are combining the talent of Uttar Pradesh with technology and training. As a result of this, UP is rapidly becoming the growth engine of India's development", CM Yogi said.

CM said that Ganga Expressway passing through Badaun will link Meerut on one side and Prayagraj on the other. "Whether you want to go to Delhi or Prayagraj, you will have to go via Badaun. With this Badaun will emerge as a destination hub. The BJP government is soon going to work on sewer lines and provide pure drinking water under Har Ghar Jal Yojana in Badaun", Yogi informed.

Addressing another public meeting in Shahjahanpur, CM Yogi said that festivals have replaced nuisance and disorder in the state of Uttar Pradesh today. "The atmosphere of fear and panic is over now. People celebrate festivals peacefully and with joy. Now there is no curfew, instead, Kanwar yatras are taken out peacefully", he added.

Seeking votes for BJP's mayoral candidate Archana Verma as well as others, CM Yogi said Shahjahanpur is no longer identified by piles of garbage, but with Smart City and Hanumat Dham.

Describing Shahjahanpur as a land of great revolutionaries like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh who raised the army of freedom fighters, Yogi said that a museum is being built in Shajahanpur to preserve their memories.

"Shahjahanpur has become a safe city with Integrated Command Control Center. A total of 21,000 people were given free accommodation facilities in Shahjahanpur while 11,000 benefitted from Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana. A pension facility was given to 1.2 lakh elderly people. Golden cards were made available to 8,913 people under the Ayushman Yojana. Besides, 25 electric buses are running in Shahjahanpur. Clean water is being supplied to every household with Rs 350 crore under the Amrit Yojana. Multi-level parking has been built at a cost of Rs 51 crores", CM Yogi informed. CM Yogi said that the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the global prestige of the country going up remarkably. He added that PM Modi is a global leader.

"Today the whole world is looking towards India with hope. Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with this vision of the Prime Minister. Free corona vaccine was given in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Corona is under our control today. Despite having a much greater per capita income than India, even Europe and America could not give free doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Uttar Pradesh is number one in Swachh Bharat Mission today. In India, 50 crore people were provided health insurance under Ayushman Bharat while 80 crore people were provided free ration. Crores of people were given free gas connections", he informed.

CM Yogi said that State Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasad is laying a network of six-lane and four-lane roads around Shahjahanpur whereas a bypass has been made to overcome the problem of traffic jam.

In Bareilly, CM Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition parties. He said that after the formation of the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, a team was formed to develop jobs and employment. Then it was becoming difficult to get an investment of 20,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh. Now in 2023, proposals for investment of Rs 35 lakh crore have been received in the state. This will provide employment to one crore youth.

The CM said that Bareilly is becoming a safe city. The talent of the youth is getting a platform. The double-engine government has brought change and security in Uttar Pradesh. If triple engine is added to the government of double engine, then it will be icing on the cake, he remarked.

CM said that Bareilly is no longer known as a garbage dump but as a smart city. Bareilly has an airport. Four-lane, six-lane roads are being constructed. Many flyovers have been built in Bareilly. Qutubkhana flyover is under construction. Akshar Vihar, Sanjay Community Pond is being developed on the lines of Sarovar. Besides, Integrated Control Command Centre and Urban Haat have been constructed for Safe City. —ANI