DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala

Kanhangad: A 30-year-old Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of people at Kalloravi in Kanhangad municipality in this north Kerala district, police said on Thursday. The deceased, Ouf Abdul Rahman was an active worker of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M). According to reports, the activists of Youth League, the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were behind the incident though the police was yet to confirm it. Police said the incident took place when Rahman and three of his friends were on their way to Bavanagar in two bikes. They were intercepted and attacked by the accused and allegedly stabbed Rahman on his chest, they said. Though local residents rushed him to a private hospital, his life could not be saved, police added. "The investigation is on and no arrest yet. We cannot say at this moment whether it is a political murder or not. The deceased person is an active member of DYFI. The accused persons were said to be workers of Youth League," a senior police officer told PTI. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday alleged that IUML was moving on the path of violence and the party was trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The state secretariat of the Left party also urged people to protest in a peaceful manner. However, IUML state leadership rejected the charges and demanded an unbiased probe into the incident. Senior IUML leader K P A Majeed described the incident as ''unfortunate'' and claimed that the party''s local leadership here denied involvement of its workers in the crime.

—PTI