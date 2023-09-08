Dy-IAF Chief flies HTT-40, the aircraft based on armed forces requirement

New Delhi: Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Friday flew a Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft – 40 (HTT-40) in Bengaluru.

The Turbo Trainer aircraft has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of HAL and is based on the training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four bladed turbo-prop engine. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics and latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat, it added.

The trainer aircraft has a maximum speed of 450 kilometers per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometers.

The HTT-40 first flew on May 31, 2016 and obtained system level certification on June 6, 2022. Clearance by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft is currently underway, it added.

The IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which will commence on September 15, 2025 and continue till March 15, 2030. The HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the Indian Armed Forces.

The procurement will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practice different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties, the official added.

HTT-40 is yet another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence and aviation sphere in line with the Governments vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, it said.

