Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Hails Govt Crackdown On Expenditure

Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Dinesh Sharma on Friday hailed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government for the cost-cutting measures that were implemented on September 19.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath are ones that hold themselves accountable to the public. Ever since Yogi Ji has taken oath, I think the expenditure on food, travel, lodging and other such things is minimal. Even they don't want to waste the public's hard-earned money."

"Unnecessary expenses like changing furniture, decor, petrol and diesel expenses on futile travels, foreign tours, holding seminars in big, five-star hotels, are wasting the public's funds. Thus the government has decided to immediately restrict all expenses against the Government Order (GO) and to initiate an investigation against those who sanction such expenditures. Stopping over-spending is a success of the government" Sharma added.

On September 19, the UP government implemented strict norms to curb government expenditure. "In order to utilize the resources of the state in welfare projects, it is necessary to be frugal with the government's expenses," a statement from the UP government read.

The statement confirmed that restrictions were sanctioned on recruitments for various departments of the government, apart from the police and medical departments. Also, several benefits provided to employees like travel, accommodation, guest house, furniture, stationery, etc were also regulated. (ANI)