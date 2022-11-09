DY Chandrachud becomes India's 50th Chief Justice

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday, Justice DY Chandrachud took the oath of office as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Chandrachud received his oath of office from Droupadi Murmu, President of India, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning at ten o'clock.

Former Chief Justice Lalit, who announced his retirement on Tuesday, was replaced by Justice Chandrachud.

On November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud was born.

After earning his LL.B. from Delhi University in 1982 and his LL.M. from Harvard University in 1983, he graduated from Delhi's St Stephen's College in 1979. In 1986, he graduated from Harvard with a Doctor of Juridical Sciences (SJD) degree.

From 1998 until 2000, Justice Chandrachud worked as India's Additional Solicitor General. He appeared in several significant cases involving public interest litigation, the rights of bonded women workers, the rights of HIV-positive workers on the job, contract labour, and the rights of religious and linguistic minorities after being named a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1998.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013, he was appointed on March 29, 2000, as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Since then, he has written a number of noteworthy decisions, including dissenting opinions that disagree with the verdict.

On a nine-member Constitution Bench, he was the lone dissenting judge who ruled that the Aadhaar Act was illegal because it was approved as a Money Bill.

The Supreme Court E-Court Committee, led by Justice Chandrachud, has played a significant role in setting up the framework for live streaming court proceedings in India, particularly during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative influence on sessions.

