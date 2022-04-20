Dwayne Johnson shares experience of playing with daughter's Barbie

Mumbai: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared how his experience has been of playing with his daughter Tia's Barbie doll.

Dwayne shared a photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen sitting with a Barbie doll on his hand while his younger daughter Tia is busy playing with other toys.

"Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It's 5 o'clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie," the actor wrote on Instagram.

The actor keeps his fans enthralled by sharing moments spent with his infant daughter Tia. On Saturday the actor shared a photo which shows him sitting in front of the television with Tia. "Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil' independent boss opens just one gift and decides she'll open the rest later, but first we're watching LION KING... for the 987th time. Dwanta's gotten only 4hrs sleep and it's only 9am, but it's 5 o'clock somewhere so... tequila for breakfast?" shared the actor.

—IANS



