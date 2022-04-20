Dwayne Johnson injures face while working out

Los Angeles: Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson sustains a face injury during a workout session, but that did not stop him from continuing his extremely intense regime.

The 48-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram to show off his injury. He got a gash on his face while throwing around 50-pound chains, reports foxnews.com.

"All right, look. Sometimes, well oftentimes, things get intense here in the iron paradise, but we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen," the star said in the video.

In the clip, a stream of blood runs down the action star's face next to one of his eyes. He uses a finger to wipe away some of the blood before licking some of it.

"That's good. That's real good. Back to work," he said after cleaning his finger.

In the caption of the post, Johnson revealed how he hurt himself.

"Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set -- I got lumped up and need stitches. Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later -- rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce," he said, and concluded by wishing a "productive week" to his followers.

"Keep it light and a lil' fun, but get after it like MF," he said.

Johnson is currently working on the film "Black Adam". The film's first trailer was released a while back, and it was also announced that actress Sarah Shahi has joined the cast of the film, which already includes Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

"Orphan" and "Goal II" helmer Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Johnson in "Jungle Cruise", is on board to direct "Black Adam".

Black Adam is among DC's most popular antiheroes, and arch rival of the superhero Shazam. Details of the film's storyline are being strictly guarded.

—IANS