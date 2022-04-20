Dwarahat & Lohaghat MLAs Escape Narrowly, Vehicle Capsizes On Delhi Highway

Almora: Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi and Lohaghat MLA Puran Fartyal had a narrow escape in a road accident in Joya of district Hapur in UP. All the five including the two MLAs escaped unhurt. The gunner of the Lohaghat MLA suffered some injuries to his hand. They were on their way back from Delhi.

According to information given by Mahesh Negi, he was returning from Delhi in his vehicle with Lohaghat MLA Puran Fartyal, when in Joya near Hapur, the driver Ram Singh tried to overtake a truck. In the process, the rear portion of his vehicle collided with the bonnet of the truck. Due to the high speed, the SUV jumped on the road and finally capsized. Negi said that all were saved due to the grace of Godess Dunaagiri. The injuries to the hand of the gunner Anurag Singh have been taken care of in Joya government hospital.

Negi further informed that collision caused their vehicle to move and capsize on the left side of the road, and prevented any major accident. Heavy traffic moving on the right side of the road could have caused fatalities. Negi said that the driver was not his regular and had just been inducted. The regular driver had not accompanied them this time because of some work at home.