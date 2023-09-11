Duty of police authorities to produce accused before trial court: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is the duty of the police authorities to produce an accused lodged in prison before the trial court.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra made the observation in a recent order, adding that an accused cannot be blamed for the negligence on behalf of the police authorities.

It directed the release of the petitioner on bail taking note of the fact that he is behind the bars from a period of one year and four months and the charge sheet has already been filed.

The special leave petition seeking bail was opposed on the ground that the petitioner did not appear before the trial court and as such, warrants came to be issued.

"The petitioner is directed to be released on bail in connection with Case Crime No. 351 of 2021 registered at Police Station Bhamora, District Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to the satisfaction of the trial court," ordered the Supreme Court, saying that he will cooperate with the expeditious disposal of the trial.

—IANS