DUSU polls record 42 pc voter turnout, counting on September 23

New Delhi: There was strong police presence and last-ditch efforts by organisations to lure voters, but only 42% of eligible students at Delhi University cast ballots for the DUSU's central panel.

Late last night, Prof. Chander Shekhar, the university's main election officer, reported that 42% of eligible students had cast ballots.

There was a larger turnout than in 2019, when only 39.90% of eligible voters cast ballots, but it wasn't enough to beat out 2018's nearly 11-year high. Participation rates were higher in 2018 (44.46%) than in 2017 (42.8%).—Inputs from Agencies