DUSU office bearers to visit colleges to know about students' problems

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) will begin a ‘DUSU in Campus’ campaign from Monday, where the office bearers will visit the colleges to know about the problems being faced by the students and try to resolve them.

Under the campaign, DUSU office bearers will visit each DU college campus in two groups and meet the students. Besides trying to solve their problems, they will also apprise the students about college campus activism and current schemes of the students union.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said that the ‘DUSU in Campus’ campaign will be run in two groups, in which DUSU President in the first group and Vice President and Joint Secretary in the second group, will visit each college campus from August 21 to August 29 and meet the students.

He said also that all classes across the university and its colleges have started together after a long gap and the campaign is being run with the aim of knowing the problems of the students and finding solutions.

According to the DUSU President, students union elections are also going to be held after a long time, so it is also very important to inform the students about campus activism so that the students can provide or elect a capable leadership.

ABVP’s Harsh Atri said that through the campaign, students would also be able to know about the work done during the tenure of the ABVP-led DUSU.

