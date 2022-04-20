Dustin Johnson wins Augusta Masters with record-breaking score

Augusta: World number one Dustin Johnson won the Augusta Masters by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par.

Johnson shot a final-round 68 to hold off Cameron Smith of Australia and South Korea's Sungjae Im on Sunday. Justin Thomas was fourth at 276, with Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli tying for fifth. Defending champion Tiger Woods carded a 10 on the par-three 12th but recovered with five birdies to finish one under.

Playing in his 11th Masters, Johnson owned the event, which was delayed by seven months and held without patrons because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, his 20-under total breaks the Masters record of 18, shared by Woods and Jordan Spieth.

"I was nervous all day," Johnson said as per the tournament's official website. "But I felt I controlled myself very well, controlled the golf ball very well in difficult conditions," he added.

"Welcome to the club," Bubba Watson, wearing his Green Jacket, told Johnson by the 18th green. "I always dreamed of having one of those," Johnson responded.

The American has become the first world number one to win the tournament since Woods in 2002.

—IANS