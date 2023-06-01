Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dushyant, Next CM Of Haryana. Currently, he is --- already, illustrious + all round capable + worthy + people-friendly thus househol name amid all types of Haryanvis of all hues --- Deputy CM of the state under the "martinet" CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The latter is widely claimed to be mighty impressed with his statewide 24x7 self-abnegation, enervation amid the people of all hues as a +ve result, Khattar is fully confident of winning the next assembly elections in the state again without any ado of any kind whatsoever without any "pang" of any kind. Mighty impressive is Dushyant, opines strict martinet Manohar Lal Khattar, not known to praise any one easily. But now that he is openly adulating and praising "all round able" Dushyant, it is clear, say they close to him, the latter is his successor post-next polls in the state.