Dushyant's +Deed

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Debonair, T-F-H (Tall-Fair-Handsome), Diabolic Dy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala has come out with "the most innovative state exchequer's random money-making idea" by allowing millennium city Gurugram open 24x7x365 restaurants selling "all(?)" under the sun and the moon to all sans any barrier of all conceivable / inconceivable kind/s. In return, he pragmatically calculates, Gurugram alone will start earning in 1 day entire Haryana's monthly revenue... What then'll be Gurugram's 30 or 31 days' revenue earning can be any one's easy guess, point out officers.They are already mighty thrilled, titillated any way. That's not all. The moment they start filling Gurugram financial coffers with "dough aplenty", "Mananiya Dushyant" will spread the same in all towns, cities, dist hqs, commissaries as well to "over fill" their respective financial coffers to actually reach the benefits to the whole Haryana state as such, assert the officers.