During SP's Rule, Kanpur Produced 'Kattas'; Today, Defence Corridor Is Being Built: CM Yogi

Kanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that while 'kattas' (country-made guns) were manufactured in Kanpur during the Samajwadi Party government, a new node of the Defence Corridor is currently being built here. As the country's centre for defence production, Kanpur is establishing a new identity, CM Yogi added.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kanpur, the Chief Minister stated that while the city was formerly known for curfews, its airport is now ready. "It is going to be inaugurated this month. The Greenfield Express Highway between Lucknow-Kanpur is creating a new identity. The enhanced connectivity of Kanpur has contributed to increasing its productivity."

Under the Prime Minister's guidance, Kanpur received metro rail services last year. Work on the second phase of the metro is also progressing on a war footing, the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi appealed to the people of Kanpur to vote for the BJP candidates, saying that those who were responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur and played with people's faith in the past; are today the candidates of the Samajwadi Party in the municipal body elections. The kind of remarks they have made about women power, and the holy epic 'The Ramayana', are not hidden from anyone, he pointed out. "That's why I appeal to the citizens of Kanpur to vote to add the third engine to the double engine government and make this metro city of ours better again with basic facilities," he said.

The CM stated that this election is not one that is being held out of personal passion or for the purpose of making personal remarks. This election is an election to make our cities 'smart', 'safe', and ones which have all the basic facilities.

The CM said that Kanpur used to be known as both the nation's textile centre and the country's largest industrial city, adding that the neglect of Kanpur by the previous government is not hidden from anyone.

"Mother Ganga is our faith and our identity. Due to the neglect of the previous governments, 14 crore litres of sewage were discharged into Mother Ganga through the Sisamau drain. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the work on the Namami Gange project started. At that time, there was a Samajwadi Party government in the state. SP did not do any work for two years. In March 2017, the double-engine BJP government came to power, and today not even a single drop from the Sisamau drain falls into the Ganga."

Stating that Kanpur is moving forward with a new identity today, Yogi said, "So far, the state and the centre have worked together to provide more than 22,000 houses in Kanpur city under the PM Awas Yojana. The work of providing interest-free loans to more than 71,200 street vendors has been done. More than 51,800 destitute women, more than 22,600 Divyangjans, and more than 75,300 elderly people are getting the benefit of the pension scheme in Kanpur."

He added that, through 100 electric buses, work is being done to make Kanpur's traffic simple and easy.

