Durga Puja In UP Faces Pinch Of Notebandi, GST

Lucknow: The notebandi and GST have taken the sheen off the Durga Puja celebrations this year in Uttar Pradesh with majority of the committees across state facing the pinch of cash crunch which will be reflected in the pandal decoration. In Lucknow and Varanasi, this year, the budget has gone down as the donation has decreased. "This is a bad year for us. The collection has gone down because people do not have money to spare for puja, while the cost of raw material has gone up which is affecting decoration of pandals," general secretary Shashi Bhushan Durga Puja Committee Ashish Bhattacharya said here. Dr Debashish Mukherjee of Bengali Club Durga Puja Committee in Lucknow too echoes Bhattacharya's sentiments. "The advertisement revenue has taken a nose dive. Big advertisers have refused advertisements this year because they are not sure as how to adjust it in the balance sheet in new GST regime," he said. The worst affected is Model House Durga Puja Committee which has decided not to organise a lavish puja celebration this year. Amarnath Agarwal, one of the committee members, said here today,' Traders were the bulwark of this committee and as the notebandi has hit the backbone of trading community we do not have enough money to organise Puja this year.' Model House Durga Puja, one of the prestigious pujas of the city and first prize winner for last many years for Pandal decoration, will just hold simple puja without any pomp and fare this year. The Sanskritik Sammilani Durga Puja Committee in Indira Nagar in the state has decided not to organise cultural programme on Ashtami. "A dip in revenue collection has forced us to take this decision," Anup Mukherjee, president of this committee said. RG Pramanik, president of Bondhu Mahal Durga Puja Committee in the state capital, said there is utter confusion in the market after implementation of GST. The traders are not sure about the tax structure and are asking for huge money on the name of GST. "What can one say when the sculpture asks for more money saying he too will have to pay GST. The burden is coming down on Committees. With resources drying up, this year's puja celebration will not have the glitter which is generally associated with Durga Puja celebration," Bondhu Mahal president said. The impact is same across the state. The oldest living city on the earth, Varanasi, known as 'Mini Kolkata' for its grandeur during the Durga puja festival, is also facing the pinch. Most of the puja committees accepted that they were facing huge problems in collection of money as in some famous pandals, the expenses is likely to go up anything between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakh due to demonetisation and GST. "Definitely, we're facing serious problems in getting money this time as most of the traders are expressing their inability to support the festival as they did earlier as they have serious liquidity crisis in their own business," said Dr Sanjay Gupta, treasurer of Premier Boys Club, Hathuwa Market, the biggest pandal which has attracted maximum rush during last three days of puja since Saptami. However, he added that the organisers are themselves making their best efforts to give grandeur shape to puja through their own resources. Almost similar views were also expressed by many others. However, Rajat Singh of Vijeeta Sporting Club, Jagatganj in Varanasi said that old supporters have come to their help and have donated heavily. UNI