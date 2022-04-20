Durga Puja Gets Prohibited, Cow Slaughter Is Forcefully Started During Eid In Bengal: CM Yogi

Malda (West Bengal): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on March 02 during a public rally in poll-bound West Bengal took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee led TMC government accusing it to have 'anti-Hindu' sentiments. "Durga puja gets prohibited in Bengal today, cow slaughter is forcefully started during Eid. People's sentiments are toyed with through cow smuggling. The state government remains silent. Now it's attempted to ban slogan of 'Jai Sri Ram' and attacks are executed," said CM Yogi in Malda. —ANI