Durga Puja committees of Kolkata, London to conduct webinar on COVID-19 impact on festival

Kolkata: Representatives of some Durga Puja Committees from Kolkata and London Sharad Utsav will take part in a webinar in mid-July to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the five-day festival.

Subir Das of Bengal Heritage Foundation said, "The webinar will be conducted in mid-July."

"The discussion will be on how to help people like priests, 'dhakis', idol-makers and pandal designers who are economically dependent on Durga Puja," he added.

Durga Puja is a major festival celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of the country and is held in the last five days of Navaratri.

This year, Durga Puja will be held between October 22-26. (ANI)