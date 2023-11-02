    Menu
    Dunki: Boman Irani opens up on working with SRK, Rajkumar Hirani

    Pankaj Sharma
    November2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Boman Irani and SRK

    Mumbai (Maharashtra): And the wait is finally over. The first look of 'Dunki' is out and it shows Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in different avatars.
    'Dunki' marks the reunion of Boman with both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh. In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a teacher.

    Speaking about his experience working with the two in 'Dunki', Boman said, ""Being a part of this special film is an honour. Working with the genius Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan who truly is the biggest star, once again has truly been delightful. After a long time, I'm playing a teacher once again and my character has an interesting arc that I'm hopeful audiences will really enjoy. I can't wait to bring our piece of heart to the audiences."
    Boman has earlier worked with Rajkumar Hirani in '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai' franchise. On the other hand, he has collaborated with SRK in 'Don' franchise, 'Dilwale' and 'Main Hoon Na'.

    'Dunki', which is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, will hit the theatres this Christmas.

    —ANI

