    Dumper Crashes Into Ditch Near Sonprayag

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    January18/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Rudraprayag: A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said.
    An SDRF team reached the spot after receiving word of the incident and a rescue operation was launched, officials informed. However, there was no word on injuries or fatalities at the time of filing this report.
    Further details are awaited. —ANI

