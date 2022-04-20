Dull Polling In Kairana LS, Noorpur Assembly Bypolls In UP

Shamli: Polling was progressing on a dull note in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday even as it has been reported that polling was disrupted at several booths due to malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs).

The polling percentage in Kairana till 1100 hrs was around 15 per cent while in Noorpur it was just 10 per cent. The EC had announced that in Kairana the poll percentage was 10.20 per cent till 0900 hrs and just six per cent in Noorpur.

Samajwadi Party has complained to the EC about disruption of polling in several booths of Kairana and Noorpur. Polling was disrupted for more than two hours in several booths, party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury claimed. "There are reports that in Noorpur, 140 EVMs are faulty, which is because they've been tampered, there are similar reports from Kairana too. BJP want to avenge defeat of Phulpur and Gorakhpur, which is the reason they want to defeat us at any cost," Chaudhary told reporters here.

"Government machinery is being misused in Kairana and Noorpur bypolls and money along with muscle power is being used to win this elections," Choudhury alleged.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has faxed his complaint letter to the EC about the conspiracy hatched through the EVMs. Ms Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll, after casting her vote at Jain Dharamslaha booth in Kairana, alleged that machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas.

"They (BJP) think they can win polls like this.That won't happen", she said.

Reports from Kairana said polling was affected in around 29 booths but the EC has admitted that the number was only around a dozen. Hundred of voters were reported to have return back to their houses after standing on the booth for two hours but the EVMs could not be repaired.

EVMs of Gandhi Nagar, Kalalhati, Ballammajra, Tatarpur, Gangoh, Begi, Santhathera, Husainpur under Gangoh assembly segment of Kairana Lok Sabha seat are not functioning. However, EC officials said polling started at 0700 hrs sharp and will continue till 1800 hrs. They claimed that the polling was peaceful.

In Kairana 16.09 lakh voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates while in Noorpur Assembly seat in Baghpat district 3.06 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates.

In Kairana, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is pitted against joint opposition RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan. The seat fell vacant due to death of BJP member Hukum Singh, father of Mriganka. In Noorpur Assembly seat, Avni Singh, widow of Lokendra Singh, BJP member whose death caused the vacancy, is pitted against joint Opposition can didate SP's Naimul Hasan. The polling for Kairana Lok Sabha seat is spread in two districts of Shamli and Saharanpur. The counting would be taken up on May 31. UNI