Due to Ram temple rush, police advise devotees to avoid Ayodhya

As Ayodhya's newly inaugurated Ram temple opens its doors to the public, Barabanki police issue a stern advisory, urging devotees to steer clear of the area on Tuesday due to an unprecedented rush. The consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol one day prior has drawn immense crowds, prompting traffic diversions and a temporary halt for pedestrians on pilgrimage.

