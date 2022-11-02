Due to poor weather, the Meghalaya CM's helicopter makes an emergency landing

Shillong (The Hawk): Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, attempted to park his helicopter at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong on Wednesday but was unable to do so due to inclement weather. He then made an emergency landing at Union Christian College (UCC) close to Umiam Lake.

Sangma was returning from an official visit to his Garo Hills constituency. The CM tweeted that when his helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Umiam, he had lunch at the UCC canteen and loved the view of the UCC campus.

He also expressed his gratitude to the helicopter's commander and pilot for rescuing him after "unpredictable" weather struck.

"What a journey! Emergency owing to poor weather, landing at UCC, Umiam. enjoyed the campus's lovely surroundings. met with UCC personnel. Dinner at the UCC Canteen. The weather can change at any time. Thank the Pilot and Captain for bringing us back safely," he wrote.

The Chief Minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and discussing the emergency landing experience with others while having lunch in a video clip that Sangma posted alongside the tweet. "It's excellent that we diverted for safety concerns. We will find a method to return to the city, he assured her.

"Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam owing to poor weather on the way from Tura, however I liked the scenery of the beautiful campus on my walk and had a good stay there thanks to their kindness. What a day," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

(Inputs from Agencies)