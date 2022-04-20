Due To Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, The Christian, Perennial Kapu-Kamma War Ends

New Delhi (The Hawk): Centuries old, till a few days back, perennial Kapu-Kamma war of attrition in Andhra Pradesh has peacefully, quietly come to a halt, rather ends, what with both assessed that their very political existence was under danger as the current self-assured State Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Catholic Christian although his name does not indicate any Christianity, by successfully cajoling, coaxing all non-Kapu, non-Kamma, and even, rest in his favor is all set to erase both Kapu and Kamma from the state's political map for all times to come which was not acceptable to them as they have always dominated the state's politics barring a meager few times but that is negligible. Kapu refers to a social grouping of agriculturists found primarily in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Kapus are primarily an agrarian community, forming a heterogeneous peasant caste.

They are classified as a Forward Caste in Andhra Pradesh, where they are the dominant community in the districts of East Godavari and West Godavari. They are distinct from three other Kapu communities that were present in the state prior to its bifurcation with the creation of Telangana in 2014. The Munnuru Kapu are found primarily in Telangana, the Turpu Kapu in the areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, and the Balija in Rayalaseema. The first two of these other three communities are classified as Other Backward Classes.

Both dominant in their own ways, now are pygmy, midgets, dwarfs in front of the omnipotent might of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who diligently already has swayed more than 60-70% population of the state in his favour giving all indications that he is fully invincible. Kapu and Kamma now are focused on removing Jagan Mohan from his 'monopoly' and re-establishing their 'monarchy' again in the state.

Kamma (caste) Kamma is a Hindu caste from South India. The community of Kammas is believed to have originated from agriculturists of the Kammanadu region of the Guntur and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh. Propelled by their military activity in the Vijayanagara Empire, Kammas are believed to have spread out from the region during the Vijayanagara period, followed by some in-migration during the British period and out-migration again during the twentieth century. Today they are regarded as the richest group in Andhra Pradesh and are a dominant caste from Coastal Andhra with socio-economic and political prominence throughout the Telugu-speaking regions of India (the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

They also have a notable, albeit smaller, presence in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In recent times, a sizeable number of Kammas have migrated to the United States.