Dublin Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dublin: The Dublin Marathon, which was due to take place on October 25, has been called off due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series," organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jim Aughney Race Director said: "We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries."

"We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers.

"We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable," he added. IANS