Dubai Food festival is back again!

Here's a sneak peek into all that's happening at the first ever mega event that is on till April 17:

Foodcations -- the new trend: Clubbing food and holidaying, DFF presents a gourmet getaway! Below are some opulent stays, you can experience while attending the festival.

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights: An interesting fusion of traditional culture and modern sophistication, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers splendid views of Dubai Creek and urban cityscape. Get ready to take your staycation a notch up with complimentary breakfasts and free upgrade to the Deluxe Room. Choose lunch or dinner at La Tabilta -- the Mexican restaurant, and also attend a masterclass from the house chef to learn the art of preparing Latin American vegan dishes.

Armani Hotel Dubai: Five-star Armani Hotel offers designer luxury, high class restaurants and eateries and a remarkable view of the Dubai Fountain. In your two night stay here, this DFF, you can dig into a gourmet breakfast, curated three-course menu for lunch and a Chef's Table experience with the skilled Chef Giovanni.

The H Hotel: Located at a short distance from the city's popular landmarks, from the Burj Khalifa to the Dubai Frame, The H Dubai promises its guests an extraordinary gourmet staycation. A free breakfast, Indian-Parsi delicacies with a contemporary touch at Moombai &co., flavourful bites at the award-winning PLAY and a two-hour class masterclass with the hotel's pastry chef -- so much to do and taste!

Top Foodie Experiences: They say, food is a way to a person's heart. And DFF will surely sweep your heart away with immersive experiences.

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant: Taking you straight to Paris from Dubai with its delectable premium delicacies is Choix Patisserie, from the world-renowned chef, Pierre Gagnaire -- the proud owner of three Michelin stars! Enjoy the best afternoon-tea especially curated by Gagnaire himself, along with finger sandwiches, heavenly pastries, and cakes -- all things yum and French!

Dates: On till April 10

Time: 12-6 p.m.

The Hai High Tea: Revamp traditional tea-time snacks with Spice Route in an extensive three-level menu by famous chocolatiers presented by chocolatiers Mirzam and Asian speciality grocery store, 1004 Gourmet. Experience thrilling new flavours and rare ingredients with this fusion food heaven with a luscious selection of limited-edition drinking chocolates.

Dates: April 6-7 and April 9-10

Time: 3 p.m-5 p.m







