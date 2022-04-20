Dubai-based Indian attacked by bootleggers

Dubai: A group of bootleggers in Dubai attacked a city-based Indian man and stole his money as he recorded the number of a car they were using to illegally sell alcohol, a court heard on Thursday.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the seven defendants — four Pakistanis, two Nepalis and an Indian — used to sell alcohol illegally at the city's Al Refaa area, reports Gulf News.

The incident took place in July.

"I knew the defendants as I used to see them selling alcohol in the area every day. I recorded their vehicle plate number to inform the Dubai Police when they noticed me" said the 28-year-old victim.

The defendants then knocked the victim on the ground, kicked him and beat him with bars, resulting in major injuries, including a broken jaw.

One of them stole 1,500 dirhams from his wallet and escaped.

The Dubai Police arrested the defendants and seized a large amount of alcohol.

They were charged with physically assaulting the victim and robbery, and also sentenced to one month to be followed by deportation over possessing and selling alcohol illegally in the UAE.

–IANS