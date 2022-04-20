DU girl gangraped in faridabad, four arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old Delhi University student was allegedly gangraped by five men, including her friends in Faridabad, police said today. The accused were identified and four have been arrested, police said.





The girl is a history student in a DU college in south Delhi. Two of the accused study in the same college as the victim, police said. According to the police, two of her friends, Gaurav and Sunny, took her to Faridabad by bike on February 3 after a college function to have a party. Initially, she was hesitant but later they convinced her by telling that one of her female friend and another friend would also join them, police said.





The bike belonged to Sachin. They took her to another friend Rohtash's house in Faridabad where Gaurav, Sunny, Sachin and Rohtash allegedly raped her, police said. They threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone. She was dropped in Delhi by Vinod who also raped her after stopping the car in an isolated place.





The incident had left the girl traumatized and she didn't attend the classes for many days. Later, she informed her college authorities and an FIR was registered in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar police station on February 18, police said.





Gaurav, Sunny and Rohtash were held and another person Bunty, who emerged as a conspirator was also arrested, they said adding raids were on to nab Sachin who is absconding.





PTI



