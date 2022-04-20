DU Admissions: Things you should not forget to carry!

New Delhi: The admission process for the prestigious Delhi University began on Thursday. Around 54,000 seats are up for grab this year. Students can register online on DU's website http://www.du.ac.in/ from Thursday to apply, while forms can also be bought offline from designated centres across North Campus, South Campus and other DU colleges from June 5. Here's a quick look at the things you should not forget to carry with you if you are going to apply at designated centres: A bottle of water to counter Delhi's heat. Sharpened pencils for filling the OMR sheet. A small envelope with at least 10 copies of your passport size photographs. At least 5 copies of passport size photographs of your parents. A black ink pen. A stapler and a packet of stapler pins. Since there are many places to eat in North Campus and South Campus, carrying food is not a necessity. However, do carry a packet of biscuits or chips. If you belong to any of the reserved category (SC/ST/PH), do carry your caste certificate. Remember to carry your wallet. OMR form will cost you 100 bucks and do keep some extra cash. A bag to keep all your stuff in one place.