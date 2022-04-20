DU Admission 2020: Registrations to begin next week

The Delhi University admission process 2020 is scheduled to begin from June 20, 2020, onwards. The DU registration process 2020 will commence on June 20, 2020, and will end on July 4, 2020, for all courses.

The second window for registration will be activated by the varsity after the declaration of result by CBSE for the updating marks. The DU admission process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak this year.

DU Admission 2020: Cut off dates

Delhi University is expected to announce the cut-offs by end of July or early August, as suggested by the UGC Exam & Admission Guidelines.

This year, the varsity will not have trails for sports and Extra-Curricular activities (ECA) due to the pandemic.

There will be no admission in ECA except for NCC and NSS and that too, on the basis of the certificates as no trials will be conducted, the member said, adding this was decided to keep in mind the coronavirus situation.

DU Admission 2020: Admission can't be rejected once accepted

A meeting was held on Tuesday by the Standing Committee on Admission where they have decided that the documents which are once submitted online on the basis of which approval is given for the admission by the college, cannot be rejected later on the premise that document is not acceptable, unless it is forged, reported PTI.

The Committee has also decided that the caste certificates once made need not to be renewed and only renewal of income certificate will be required. Therefore, caste certificates can be old, but the income certificate should be the latest.

—PTI