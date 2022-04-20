DU academic session 2020 to begin from August 10 with online classes

New Delhi: Delhi University, DU is all set to start the 2020-2021 academic session from August 10. The university will conduct classes for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students in online mode.

As per reports, the varsity has announced summer vacations till August 9.

Here's what the DU official notification read:

"The Academic Session 2020-2021 of the University will commence from 10-08-2020 with start of online classes for the III, V & VII semester of UG courses and III semester of PG courses subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency."

DU Open Book Exams 2020:

Meanwhile, Delhi University has announced the new dates of online open book exams for final year students. As per the schedule, the OBE semester exams will be held from August 10 and to August 31. In the wake of coronavirus, Delhi University is conducting OBE in online mode.

Also, the varsity started the first cycle of mock tests from July 27 and the second cycle will start from August 1.

For those students who for any reason are not able to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely which are scheduled to begin from August 10, the university has decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations in OBE mode through online/offline/blended mechanism. All the candidates can check the official notice here.

The university has graded first and second year students on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.

(With inputs from PTI)