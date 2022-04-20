DST Giving Huge Emphasis To Innovation, Start-Up: Secy

New Delhi: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working to develop capacity, capability in all areas of science and technology and huge emphasis is being given on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs, its secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said.

At a webinar organised to celebrate the 50th year of DST recently, he said that in the last five years the DST''s budget has been doubled.

"Huge emphasis on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs and wealth by using science, technology, and innovation," a statement by DST said.

The DST is working for the future needs of the country which are changing at a faster pace and scale, he added. "The DST is working to develop capacity, capability in all areas of science and technology.

"In the last five years, our budget has doubled, and so we are able to explore more in the field of science, technology, and innovation to help the country towards using innovation for a prosperous future," Sharma said. He was speaking at the webinar organised by National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) and Vigyan Prasar as part of the DST Golden Jubilee Discourse Series – "On the other side of the Pandemic".

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), discussed the role of science and technology in nation-building and economic progress of the

country, and the way forward in the fast-paced changing world.

Complimenting the role of DST in nation-building, he said innovation is a very important component of economic growth. "Explorative innovation is path-breaking and may involve failures. So, failure should be tolerated in order to achieve path-breaking results," Subramanian added. —PTI