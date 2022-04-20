DST, CPR, Panjab University, a part of STIP

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Centre for Policy Research, Panjab University, Chandigarh has been involved in the drafting of the recently released Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy Draft, a landmark policy initiative to strengthen India's National STI ecosystem and to make it globally competitive.

The 5th national STI policy revolves around its core principles of being decentralized, evidence-informed, bottom-up, experts-driven, and inclusive. The objective of the policy is to identify and address strengths and weaknesses of the Indian STI ecosystem to catalyse socio-economic development of the country and also make the Indian STI ecosystem globally competitive.

Dr Radhika Trikha, Senior Policy Fellow and Dr Sheeraz, Post-Doctoral fellow from DST-Centre for Policy Research at Panjab University have been a part of this initiative under the STIP Secretariat-S25 team. The STIP Draft is open for public feedback, suggestions, and comments and DST, CPR, Panjab University invites valuable suggestions, comments, and inputs on the policy draft to make policy formulation truly inclusive