DST Approves Mission For Reusable N95 And N99 Masks

Kanpur: Department of Science & Technology (DST) under its Nano Mission, has approved the funding to IIT Kanpur for the development of new, advanced, affordable and reusable N95 and N99 masks.

This directive will strengthen India's fight to check the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, an official press statement by IIT K said here on Saturday. An IIT Kanpur startup, E-Spin Nanotech, founded by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dr Sandip Patil in association with Prof Sri Shiva Kumar from Department of Chemical Engineering and Profs. Thiruvancheril G Gopakumar and Dharmaraja Allimuthu from Department of Chemistry are working on the production of advanced antiviral and antibacterial affordable reusable masks. UNI