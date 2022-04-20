Dry Weather In UP, Allahabad Sizzles At 45 Deg C

Lucknow: Weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh today with Allahabad being the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions were observed at isolated places in the western Uttar Pradesh, the MeT Department said here.

The day temperatures appreciably rose in Allahabad and Kanpur. They were markedly above normal in Jhansi, Agra, appreciably above normal in Bareilly and Meerut and above normal in Lucknow, it said.

Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weatherman has predicted that rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places of the on April 21 and April 22. The Department warned that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places of the state tomorrow.