Dry run for Covid vaccination in Taj city Today

Agra: The administration was all set to conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in Agra on Tuesday. And in a big relief, the district reported only nine new cases in the past 24 hours.

The updated tally now is 10,295 cases, including 170 deaths and 145 active cases.

A total of 4,40,707 samples have been tested so far. The recovery rate remains healthy at 96.72 per cent.

The arrangements were in place for the dry run to test the vaccine.

Six centres have been set up, three in rural and three in urban areas. The whole exercise would be carefully monitored, officials said.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said people should continue to be careful and sincerely follow the guidelines, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In the past one week, the daily numbers have continued to fall which was a matter of relief, the health officials said.

